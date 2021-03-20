PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Young worker voted Bundy’s best shares story

Blake Walsh freezes out the competition to be crowned Bundy's best worker under 25.

Bundy man Blake Walsh has been revealed as the region's people's choice for best young worker.

Mr Walsh works at Bundy Ice and says he's honoured to have received the most votes in the NewsMail's online poll.

The poll was created after a call-out on Facebook to find the region's best young workers.

The post received more than 60 nominations, showing the impressive role young people in our region play in the workforce.

"I work for my dad, he owns two ice manufacturing and disturbing companies and I work for the Bundaberg company, Bundy Ice," Mr Walsh, 23, said.

"I have been working here for 10 years on and off from school holidays to full-time after leaving school."

Mr Walsh said his days were filled with tasks including customer service, fixing up ice boxes, helping bag the ice and doing stuff around the manufacturing plant.

Mr Walsh said one of the best things about his job was a positive work environment where everyone got along.

"The absolute best thing I love about working here is the boys I work with," he said.

"We are all best mates and have good banter and have a good laugh and get along really well.

" It makes work so much more enjoyable, I always look forward to coming to work."

Mr Walsh said young people could excel by giving whatever they set out to do their best shot.

"I feel like most young people don't get recognition because everyone thinks they aren't up to the task of working and working at a higher level as to what most adults already are," he said.

"Honestly just give it all you got. You won't like every job you do, find something you have an interest in and you'll love working or have set goals you want to achieve each year and it will make it a lot more enjoyable."

Mr Walsh said he was incredibly humbled by the nomination and many votes that poured in for him.

"I'd like thank Becky for the nomination, absolute legend," he said.

"And cheers to everyone who voted, big love! Really appreciate it, and thanks to the boys at work for making me the worker I am."

Mr Walsh's extra bit of advice was to work hard and play even harder.

A number of other young workers also received a very high number of votes, including Ben Dean, Jakob Baumgartner, Ethan Mcgowan, Britty Johns and Chelsea Costar.

View the list of nominees here.