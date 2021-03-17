Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who is Bundy's best worker under 25?
Who is Bundy's best worker under 25?
News

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for Bundy’s best worker under 25

Crystal Jones
17th Mar 2021 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The young people in our region make a magnificent contribution to our community and put in a lot of hard work.

We wanted to give these absolute legends a shout-out, so we called on our Facebook community for nominations and received a massive response of more than 60 names which are now listed in our poll.

Nominees included Jordanna Hair's Sharnee Fox, who Lyn Maher said was always pleasant, polite, caring and helpful.

"I really enjoy our chats and look forward to seeing your happy face, you are a beautiful young lady," she said.

Chelsea Costar from Coles from another young local worker who received some very high praise.

Customers such as Amie Leigh just couldn't praise Chelsea enough.

"She has a beautiful smile and personality," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"Always greeted very politely and doesn't make being served the long awkward silence.

"She also gives her time to my five-year-old.

"Chelsea you are a great asset to Coles. Lucky to have such a lovely person to be served by, even better is we travel from Agnes Water."

Brent Illingworth nominated Ethan Mcgowan and said he was committed, approachable and honest.

"You are a credit to young people today and I'm so grateful you chose our team for a job," he said.

"I cannot wait to watch your career unfold."

Have a say and vote for your top young worker under 25 - you've got until 6am Friday.

Want to vote for someone who isn't in the poll or did we miss someone?

Leave a comment on this story with their name and place of work if possible.

Reader poll

READERS' CHOICE: Bundy's top younger worker under 25

View Results

More Stories

Show More
best workers employment jobs working youth
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Qld vaccine caution: Four bad reactions in 48 hours

        Health The State Government has urged people with a history of serious allergic reactions to delay getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

        ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Premium Content ‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

        Crime Court hears of “a concerning pattern” of armed violence targeting vulnerable taxi...

        VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Premium Content VIGILANTE ATTACK: Man jailed for stabbing sleeping stranger

        Crime Man stabbed sleeping stranger in ‘revenge’ vigilante attack