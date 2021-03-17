PEOPLE’S CHOICE: Vote for Bundy’s best worker under 25

Who is Bundy's best worker under 25?

The young people in our region make a magnificent contribution to our community and put in a lot of hard work.

We wanted to give these absolute legends a shout-out, so we called on our Facebook community for nominations and received a massive response of more than 60 names which are now listed in our poll.

Nominees included Jordanna Hair's Sharnee Fox, who Lyn Maher said was always pleasant, polite, caring and helpful.

"I really enjoy our chats and look forward to seeing your happy face, you are a beautiful young lady," she said.

Chelsea Costar from Coles from another young local worker who received some very high praise.

Customers such as Amie Leigh just couldn't praise Chelsea enough.

"She has a beautiful smile and personality," she said.

"Always greeted very politely and doesn't make being served the long awkward silence.

"She also gives her time to my five-year-old.

"Chelsea you are a great asset to Coles. Lucky to have such a lovely person to be served by, even better is we travel from Agnes Water."

Brent Illingworth nominated Ethan Mcgowan and said he was committed, approachable and honest.

"You are a credit to young people today and I'm so grateful you chose our team for a job," he said.

"I cannot wait to watch your career unfold."

Have a say and vote for your top young worker under 25 - you've got until 6am Friday.

Want to vote for someone who isn't in the poll or did we miss someone?

Leave a comment on this story with their name and place of work if possible.