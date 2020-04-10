People urged to stay home during the Easter period

SAFETY MESSAGE: Bundaberg Police are urging people to stay home this Easter and if essential travel is required to remember the fatal five.

WHILE families around Bundaberg prepare for the Easter Bunny to visit this weekend, Bundaberg Police will still be out and about keeping the community safe.

While it’s important people remember the fatal five, Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it was also important to remember what people could and could not do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It goes without saying, this Easter is going to be very different, there are things that we must do over this weekend that are very important,” she said.

“If police do witness reckless and blatant disregard for these regulations, we will issue infringement notices.

“We stress that the directions are here for a reason and that is to keep everyone safe.”

She said the number of people in households is limited to the usual occupants and two visitors who are family or close friends and social distancing rules must be followed.

“We also encourage everyone to look after their own mental health by maintaining contact to all loved ones and look after your partners and children in what is a unique and difficult time,” she said.

“To do this try using online video tools or make a phone call if you can’t visit your friends and family.

“Go for a walk or bicycle ride around the neighbourhood, it’s wonderful to see the amount of families enjoying these activities together.”

Sen Const. Duncan said if people need to be on the road for essential reasons the fatal five should be at the front of their minds.

“Speeding, drink/drug driving, mobile phones, seatbelts and distraction are the biggest contributors to road trauma,” she said.

“Remember national parks, state forests, recreational areas such as playgrounds, camping areas and visitor centres are closed until further notice. The simple message is please do not take this as a normal Easter.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the community for doing the right thing and working together to flatten the curve.

“Unless you have an essential reason to leave your home, please stay at home.”