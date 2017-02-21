People the key ingredient of Austchilli's recipe for success

TOP PICK: Cassandra Budd moved her family to Bundaberg to become Austchilli's food technical manager.

IT'S from Bundaberg to the world for the De Paoli family.

At the Austchilli farm and processing plant in Alloway, the family's multi-million dollar operation grows, picks and processes chilli, basil and other produce before exporting it to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, the US, UAE and New Zealand.

They employ 140 locals, not backpackers, processing year-round.

"There are quite a lot of exporters in this region,” Trent De Paoli said.

"This is where the future is. Bundaberg has the weather, the water and the capability.”

He said the only way to thrive was to attract the best and offer them opportunities to grow with the business.

"People are what makes a great business,” he said.

Mr De Paoli said farming was no longer just sitting on a tractor - he wanted his kids to have the chance to join the business anywhere along the chain, from working in the fields, to being accountants or food scientists.

"It's getting to that critical mass that creates opportunities for people,” Mr De Paoli said.

Austchilli food technical manager Cassandra Budd, 33, joined the company in October bringing her young family with her.

She and husband Grant, 47, were attracted by what the move could offer their kids Ruby, 5, and Elijah, 6, and the good jobs on offer. "We live at Bargara, at the beach,” Ms Budd said.

"It's been great for the kids, they can ride their bikes in the street.”