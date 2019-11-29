People that police would like to speak to

Police are looking to speak with the people in this image.

BUNDABERG police have released images of six people they would like to speak to in relation to a range of offences that were committed in the area.

1. The man in this photograph may be able to help police investigating a stealing offence committed on Maryborough St about 3.50pm on November 3.

The reference number is QP1902177850.

2. Police would like to speak with this man who may have information about a theft at a store on Targo St, Bundaberg South, about 2.45pm on November 5.

The reference number is QP1902200483.

3. Bundaberg police investigating a shop theft that occurred on Targo St, Bundaberg South, about 4pm, on November 21, would like to speak to the woman in this image.

The reference number is QP1902311036.

4. Police are looking to speak with this man in relation to a break and enter that happened on See St, Bargara, about 9pm on October 20.

The reference number is QP1902061743.

5. The woman is this image may be able to assist police with an alleged break and enter on Cortes Drive, Thabeban, about 1pm on April 24.

The reference number is QP1900804760.

6. Police would like to speak to the woman pictured about a stealing offence on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central, about 4.15pm on October 29.

The reference number is QP1902132987.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the relevant reference number.

