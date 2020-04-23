Menu
Subscribe
People police would like to speak to

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 4:26 PM
BUNDABERG police have released images of people they would like to speak to in relation to offences around the region.

If you have any information you can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

BUNDABERG CENTRAL: About 2.03pm on April 16 a man attended a grocery store on Maryborough Street, Bundaberg Central and stole a number of items including mince, ham and 2 packets of toothpaste.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the male person pictured who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information in relation to the matter or pictured male please contact police and quote QP2000768293.

BUNDABERG CENTRAL: About 11.48am on April 20 a woman attended a business on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central and stole two meat items worth approximately $55.00. Police are currently seeking assistance from the public to identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you have any information regarding the pictured female or the matter please contact police and quote QP2000801007.

