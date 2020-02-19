People police want to speak to

POLICE are currently investigating three recent thefts and are looking to speak with four people.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number provided.

1. QP2000340908:

A man allegedly stole food items including an entire rib fillet, valued at $70, from a store on Woongarra St.

The incident occurred on February 14, about 4.55pm.

Police incident – PIC 1 – QP2000340908.





2. QP2000324156:

Two people have allegedly unlawfully entered a business on Targo St on February 15, about 1am.

The male and female allegedly stole clothing and a phone charger.

Police incident – PIC 2 – QP2000324156.

Police incident – PIC 2A – QP2000324156.





3. QP2000321567:

Unlawful entry occurred at a Gin Gin school on February 15, about 2.35am.

An Apple iPhone and charger was stolen from the premises and the person was wearing a mask at the time.