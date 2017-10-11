Pensioners dig deep to help students get a bus

KIND DONATION: The Bundaberg Pensioners Leagues Club donated $5000 to the Bundaberg Special School.

DONATIONS are flooding in to help the students at Bundaberg's Special School secure a bus with wheelchair access.

The Bundaberg Pensioners League were able to raise a massive $5000 to help get the kids moving.

Club president Carol Masters met with the school's P and C president Kath Bailey and her daughter Gracie (pictured) to present the donation.

Ms Bailey said they were overwhelmed with the support from the community.

"It just blows us away every time,” she said.

"People have really embraced the school community.”

The campaign No One Gets Left Behind started in August with the aim to help the school reach a total of $76,000. The school now only needs about $10,000 more to get the bus.

To donate phone 41555222.