29°
News

Pensioners dig deep to help students get a bus

KIND DONATION: The Bundaberg Pensioners Leagues Club donated $5000 to the Bundaberg Special School.
KIND DONATION: The Bundaberg Pensioners Leagues Club donated $5000 to the Bundaberg Special School. Contributed
Emma Reid
by

DONATIONS are flooding in to help the students at Bundaberg's Special School secure a bus with wheelchair access.

The Bundaberg Pensioners League were able to raise a massive $5000 to help get the kids moving.

Club president Carol Masters met with the school's P and C president Kath Bailey and her daughter Gracie (pictured) to present the donation.

Ms Bailey said they were overwhelmed with the support from the community.

"It just blows us away every time,” she said.

"People have really embraced the school community.”

The campaign No One Gets Left Behind started in August with the aim to help the school reach a total of $76,000. The school now only needs about $10,000 more to get the bus.

To donate phone 41555222.

Topics:  bundaberg pensioners leagues inc bundaberg special school campaign carol masters donation help kath bailey newsmail no one gets left behind support

Bundaberg News Mail
Woman stuffs Oreos, custard and Tim Tams down pants

Woman stuffs Oreos, custard and Tim Tams down pants

"I DID it. I done it, not stopped,” jailed offender, custard and biscuit thief Brooke Reid told a Bundaberg court about again fleeing from police in a...

New plumbing laws to save money on building approvals

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni.

Plumbing approvals will no longer hold up building approvals

$37m lost on internet

Top tips to avoid falling victim to online scams.

Online scam losses total nearly $37 million so far this year

Residents' big question about dog park answered

NOT COMPLETE: The off-leash dog area at Daphe Geddes Park.

More work to do at dog off-leash facility

Local Partners