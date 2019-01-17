Menu
MONEY TALKS: Warwick residents looking for alternative institutions to hold their savings
Pensioner thief had $1500 cash in bag

17th Jan 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 12:42 PM
A PENSIONER had $1500 cash in her bag when police found her with items stolen from Coles, Bunnings and Toyworld.

Christine Ann Harris pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three counts of stealing.

Police apprehended Harris on December 12 after Coles City Centre Plaza staff watched her leave the store with items concealed in her bag she had not paid for when she went through the checkout and paid for a trolley full of groceries.

She had two toys from Toyworld along with a chrome hammer and sandpaper from Bunnings in her bag with $1500 cash, two chicken tenders, broccolini, a block of butter and a block of Philadephia cream cheese.

Checks revealed the items were stolen.

She was ordered to pay restitution to Coles $28.90 and $900 in fines.

Convictions were recorded.

