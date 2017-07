KELVIN Nagas was caught driving unlicensed twice within weeks.

The disability pensioner pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to unlicensed driving on March 8 and again on May 28.

It had been disqualified last year and he had failed to renew it.

His car was impounded.

Nagas was fined $700 for the offences and disqualified from driving for another three months.