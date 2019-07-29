Pensioner injected fentanyl, police search reveals

AN aged pensioner who injects medically-prescribed fentanyl for chronic pain has pleaded guilty to a string of drugs charges in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

Michael Arthur Joseph Deakin, 68, was charged with possessing 4g of marijuana, a bong, and failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe or needle after police executed a search warrant in Gayndah on July 4.

Defence lawyer Travis George said Deakin, formerly a dairy farmer and concreter during his working life, smokes marijuana for relief from chronic pain to his knee, hip and lower back.

"That doesn't make it legal in any shape or form,” Mr George told the court.

He said the fact Deakin was prescribed fentanyl and that it needed to be injected to provide pain relief was evidence of the magnitude of Deakin's discomfort.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said that, while he appreciated Deakin's chronic health issues, he had to "stay away from using this drug.”

"I don't want to see you again, Mr Deakin,” he said.

Deakin was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.