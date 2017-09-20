Pensioner in a flap over fine

AT BREAKING POINT: Alex Zwarts with his alpacas at his Kentucky Blue Grass home says the council is bullying him.

AT BREAKING POINT: Alex Zwarts with his alpacas at his Kentucky Blue Grass home says the council is bullying him. Mike Knott BUN190917ZWARTS1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

ALEX Zwarts is an animal lover who has lived in the same Pharlap Pde home for 28 years.

During this time he's had a number of run-ins with the Bundaberg Regional Council, who he says is "bullying” him and "trying to break him”.

The bird breeder has 32 aviaries on his 1.2ha property that he says are all approved by the council.

But after receiving a $630 fine for non-compliance regarding enclosures and disposal of waste that the council says they have photographic evidence of, Mr Zwarts believes the council is trying to "corner him financially”.

He said he did not understand why he was fined and said the enclosures were approved and all waste was taken away daily.

He believes the ongoing saga with the council will not stop and does not understand why they kept "attacking” him.

In June 2015 he voiced concerns the council was going to force him to sell his 150 Indian righnecks, conures, cockatiels and budgies.

Read that story here:

CLEAN SHOT: Alex Zwarts is not sure why he was sent an infringement notice saying his property was not clean or disposing of waste properly. Emma Reid

But after the media became involved, he was allowed to keep the birds.

Mr Zwarts said his Kentucky Blue Grass property was kept clean and all animals were cared for and cleaned daily.

He said his yard was fully-fenced and inside were a number of fenced areas, including the dam.

The alpacas and geese roam free in the back yard, while the other birds are kept in enclosures.

Alex Zwarts is upset about a council infringement notice regarding enclosures and disposal of waste. Mike Knott BUN190917ZWARTS8

On April 11 this year Mr Zwarts again contacted the NewsMail saying he was ordered to get rid of his beloved pet geese and alpacas for making too much noise.

Read this story here:

Mr Zwarts, who became upset when discussing his much-loved pets, said he suspected a neighbour had made the complaints.

A council spokeswoman confirmed earlier this year a council officer had attended Mr Zwarts's property after complaints were made.

Alpacas at Alex Zwarts' Kentucky Blue Grass home. Mike Knott BUN190917ZWARTS7

According to council rules, Mr Zwarts is entitled to keep, among other animals, four alpacas and unlimited poultry, including geese, on his property.

But, the spokeswoman said at the time, regardless of the number of animals people keep they must be in proper enclosures and cared for at minimum standards.

Now the pensioner faces another hefty fine for failing to comply and he's baffled as to why.

"There is no limit on the amount of birds I have and no reason for them to fine me,” Mr Zwarts said.

The NewsMail contacted the council but they were not able to provide a response before deadline.