Pensioner feels ripped off by Ergon's service fee

NOT RIGHT: Lynn Merry is upset with the electricity companies charges for meter reading.

NOT RIGHT: Lynn Merry is upset with the electricity companies charges for meter reading. Mike Knott BUN050619ELEC1

A BUNDABERG pensioner questions why everyone is being charged a service fee and then a tariff for their metre, on top of what is being paid for electricity consumption.

Lynn Merry, 63, rarely eats out with friends, does not smoke or drink, lives in a one bedroom unit on her own, and remains on a tight budget.

"I accept I've got to pay for electricity and I budget for it,” Ms Merry said.

Yet she feels that she is being ripped off by hidden costs like everyone else living in her complex.

Ms Merry lives in a complex that fits 12 units, filled with pensioners who like everyone else is charged a uniform service fee of $90 no matter how much energy is consumed.

It means the entire complex of pensioners is paying a total of $4320 a year in fees.

Ergon will also charge each unit about $11 to read the metres, which is the same to an individual property despite the proximity to each other.

Ms Merry questions how the Queensland Government can offer an $85 rebate to alleviate electricity costs in regional areas, while also charging her additional fees which have been a regular part of the power bill.

"What they are charging us for maintenance is virtually the same as the rebate,” she said.

"It's not that I am ungrateful, I just hate being ripped off.

"They aren't giving us anything.

"They are supposed to be helping pensioners and old people.”

Ms Merry wondered how much was gained from the service costs in Bundaberg given the number of complexes.

Energy Queensland was reached for comment, but a spokesman referred the matter to the Minister for Energy's office.

Minister Anthony Lynham said that Ergon itemised metering separately in the bill for the sake of transparency, which was unlike other retailers that hid it in the daily supply charge.

"Queensland has the lowest average wholesale electricity prices in the National Electricity Market,” Dr Lynham said.

"I'd encourage any customer to contact Ergon to ensure they are receiving all of the concessions and rebates available to them.”