Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pensioner caught with two drugs in her system

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
Jim Alouat
by

A DISABILITY pensioner was surprised to discover she was charged with having not just one drug in her system, but two.

Rosalyn Margaret Smith appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court but was momentarily taken aback when Magistrate Belinda Merrin read out the charges.

On November 25, Smith was driving along Targo St about 6.40pm when she was pulled over by police.

She was found to have methylamphetamine and marijuana in her saliva.

"Do you understand the charges?” Ms Merrin asked.

"Yeah, I thought it was going to be cannabis,” Smith replied

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland then showed Smith a certificate proving the two drugs were in her system.

Smith pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Police investigate after residents found with wildlife

Police investigate after residents found with wildlife

IT'S not just a snake's venom that can be deadly. Injuring or killing a snake can put a real sting in your back pocket.

Holiday hoons target Bargara Beach

HOONS: Numerous complaints have been made to police about dangerous driving at Bargara Beach.

Police received complaints about vehicles hooning

Local brothers take out Gold Lotto win

It's been a good week for two Gayndah brothers who took out division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

"...when I actually went in and saw the $600,000 I said holy sh*t!”

Hidden speed cameras do little to combat road toll

The use of unmarked speed cameras has come under fire from the Queensland Police Union. Picture: Jerad Williams

Some mobile speed camera locations are downright unfair

Local Partners