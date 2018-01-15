Pensioner caught with two drugs in her system

A DISABILITY pensioner was surprised to discover she was charged with having not just one drug in her system, but two.

Rosalyn Margaret Smith appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court but was momentarily taken aback when Magistrate Belinda Merrin read out the charges.

On November 25, Smith was driving along Targo St about 6.40pm when she was pulled over by police.

She was found to have methylamphetamine and marijuana in her saliva.

"Do you understand the charges?” Ms Merrin asked.

"Yeah, I thought it was going to be cannabis,” Smith replied

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland then showed Smith a certificate proving the two drugs were in her system.

Smith pleaded guilty to drug driving, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.