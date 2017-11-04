News

Pensioner ambushes premier on health

Bundaberg pensioner Henry Himsley ambushes Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over health on Bourbong St.
Bundaberg pensioner Henry Himsley ambushes Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over health on Bourbong St. Craig Warhurst
Craig Warhurst
by

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's flying visit to Bundaberg resumed yesterday morning with a walk up Bourbong St.

Ms Palaszczuk and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, followed by a media pack of more than 20, visited book shops, purchased a calendar and had coffee before driving to Norville Pool to announce a council funding plan.

The only fly in the ointment of the walk was Henry Himsley.

The Bundaberg pensioner ambushed the premier and Ms Donaldson on the issue of health and the health transport system that takes patients from the region to Brisbane for treatment and home.

Mr Himsley is no stranger to health campaigning he was the leading voice that won a renal dialysis unit for the Gympie Hospital in 2006.

Back then he fronted then Premier Peter Beattie on the street about the issue.

Now a resident of Bundaberg Mr Himsley says the treatment of patients forced to endure long train rides home after major surgery in Brisbane was unacceptable.

Both he and his wife had endured the indignity of a long trip on public transport after an operation.

Mr Himsley said some train trips from Brisbane to Bundaberg the carriages resembled hospital wards.

"It's not good enough,” he said.

"Health needs to be a higher priority.”

After listening, the premier promised to look in to the situation and get back to Mr Himsley.

At Norville Pool Ms Palaszczuk stood-by Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

Ms Palaszczuk described the former agriculture minister as "just fantastic” but would not be drawn on if Ms Donaldson could be welcomed back into cabinet.

"I'm not even discussing those issues at present,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are working incredibly hard locally and on the ground, but Leanne is doing a fantastic job.”

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk bunelection2017 labor leanne donaldson politics qldelection2017

Bundaberg News Mail

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

'Polite' cyclist claims juice was spiked with vodka

'Polite' cyclist claims juice was spiked with vodka

CYCLIST Jacobus Cloete was dehydrated after a 25km bike ride when he bumped into long lost buddies who filled up his water bottle with "fruit juice”.

Popular Bargara sports club set for $8m revamp

New Bargara venue to create plenty of jobs

Odds on for One Nation in Bundy

Dr Jane Truscott.

One Nation is likely to form a minority government with the LNP

Kaufusi joins list of Bundy players to become a Kangaroo

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 11: Felise Kaufusi looks on during an Australian Kangaroos Rugby League World Cup training session at Suncorp Stadium on October 11, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Our history stacks up with the green and gold

Local Partners