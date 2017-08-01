Pensioner, 20, yelled in officer's face

ALDEN Harvey ran off yelling into a house when Bundaberg police said they might impound the car he was driving. Alas, the car was not his.

Harvey, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault and obstruction of police and driving unlicensed on Sunday, July 9.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Harvey was disqualified from driving on June 14 because of demerit points.

"He says he knew it was going to be suspended but not realised it had started,” he said.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said police spoke to Harvey in a car in Rossellini St at 5.45pm. He told officers he had been to Dan Murphy's.

While speaking to Harvey the owner of the car came out of a nearby house.

Snr Const Klaassen said Harvey then walked to the stairs of the house, yelling threats at police.

He was heard yelling from inside the house: "I'm not going outside to talk to those dogs”.

Inside the house Harvey attempted to slam a bedroom door shut on police.

When police entered he walked over to one officer and yelled in his face before being pushed on to a bed.

Harvey then stood up and when officers tried to hold him he struggled and pushed one in the chest.

A handcuffed Harvey was then taken to the watch-house.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said things got out of control when Harvey, a disability pensioner, went into the house.

She said he got into an argument with his father then a ridiculous argument with police, pushing and shoving.

"He originally got upset as police said they would impound the car. He was upset as it was someone else's car,” Mrs Buchanan said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Harvey it was unfortunate that he completely overreacted by being aggressive.

Harvey would not consent to doing 80 hours of unpaid community service work. Instead Ms Merrin sentenced him to 12 months of supervised probation.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.