Pension cards are on their way out

FORMER part-pensioners in Hinkler will have their Pensioner Concession Card reinstated this week.

These former part-pensioners lost the card in January following reforms to the pension assets test, which were designed to make the pension system more affordable and sustainable.

"Those reforms provided increased pension for people with lower levels of assets, whilst some part-pensioners with high levels of assets lost access to their part-pensions,” Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said.

"As a consequence, those with higher levels of assets also lost their PCC and could no longer access a range of state/territory and local government and private sector benefits, such as discounted council rates and public transport.

"In reinstating the PCC, the Coalition Government is ensuring that these 90,000 former part-pensioners, including 774 in Hinkler, will be able to access those benefits again in the future.”

The PCC will be automatically reinstated from this week and it's expected that all those eligible will have their card within the next fortnight.

"Those expecting a reissued card don't need to do anything to receive it, it will be sent to them automatically,” Mr Pitt said.

For more information about reinstatement go to www.humanservices .gov.au/individuals/news /pensioner-concession-card -reinstatement.