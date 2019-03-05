NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

PANTHERS star Tyrone May has been charged in relation to two sex tapes leaked online last week.

May was withdrawn from Penrith's trial match on Saturday after the tapes involving May, two women and another unnamed man were viewed by the NRL Integrity Unit.

May has been charged by NSW Police with four offences relating to two separate alleged victims. He is facing charges of disseminating images and recording images without consent.

The Daily Telegraph is seeking comment from the Panthers on the matter.

One of the videos shows a man, alleged to be May, calling the woman a "f**king ratbag" and pushing the back of her head during the sex act.

While May's face is not in view, a distinguishing tattoo led the NRL to investigate the video after being told it was a Penrith player.

Penrith's Tyrone May during a Panthers training session. Picture: Brett Costello

The timing of the release of the videos on Friday last week, on the same day NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg meted out a range of sanctions, has left Penrith officials bemused and questioning the motive behind the timing of its distribution on social media.

It's not known who distributed the videos but it is believed the Panthers know who did it. That person is expected to be hauled before the Integrity Unit on Tuesday.

Greenberg is now in a difficult position given the stance he took over Canterbury's Dylan Napa on Friday.

Napa was fined 10 per cent of his 2019 salary - $70,000 - following the release of lewd videos which went viral in January.

The NRL opted against suspending the former Sydney Roosters forward because the videos dated back five years.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg. Picture: AAP

In May's case, the two videos are believed to have been filmed and circulated among NRL players across the game nine months ago.

Over the past 24 hours, club welfare staff and teammates have been in constant contact with May, who is shattered by the release of the videos.

The NRL has been told the videos are out of character for the 21-year-old who is held in high regard by his teammates and coaching staff.

The former under-20s captain was set to start the season in the Panthers top 17, with his ability to play a number of positions, leading the young talent to be a frontrunner for a bench spot in round one against Parramatta