Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAD MAN'S PENNY: Brian Black with the medallion given to the next of kin of soldiers who died during WWI, this one in honour of his uncle.
DEAD MAN'S PENNY: Brian Black with the medallion given to the next of kin of soldiers who died during WWI, this one in honour of his uncle. Mikayla Haupt
News

Penny that you can't put a price on

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th Nov 2018 6:59 PM

BUNDABERG'S Brian Black carried with him a medallion to the centenary of Armistice Day service and while it's called a penny it's unlikely to fit in your pocket.

Mr Black had a Dead Man's Penny, a World War I commemorative medallion sent to the next of kin of fallen soldiers.

He said the penny was in honour of his father's brother John Victor Black, who was killed in the second charge in Pozieres.

Inscribed on the penny are the words "He died for freedom and honour”.

Mr Black said the piece was very sentimental and being 100 years since the Armistice, he thought it fitting to have it by his side throughout today's service.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Region remembers armistice, 100 years on

    PHOTOS: Region remembers armistice, 100 years on

    News HUNDREDS of people gathered in across the Bundy region to pay tribute to the fallen and perpetuate the spirit of Anzac today.

    • 11th Nov 2018 6:56 PM
    Bundy proms are on for young and Oldsmobile

    Bundy proms are on for young and Oldsmobile

    Community Gin Gin High kicks off formal fever

    • 11th Nov 2018 6:49 PM
    VMR helps elderly overseas couple in trouble on yacht

    VMR helps elderly overseas couple in trouble on yacht

    News Rescue crew hit with series of challenges

    Ireland back as boss of the BRL for ninth year

    premium_icon Ireland back as boss of the BRL for ninth year

    News Chairman has recommendations for next season

    Local Partners