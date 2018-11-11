Penny that you can't put a price on

DEAD MAN'S PENNY: Brian Black with the medallion given to the next of kin of soldiers who died during WWI, this one in honour of his uncle.

BUNDABERG'S Brian Black carried with him a medallion to the centenary of Armistice Day service and while it's called a penny it's unlikely to fit in your pocket.

Mr Black had a Dead Man's Penny, a World War I commemorative medallion sent to the next of kin of fallen soldiers.

He said the penny was in honour of his father's brother John Victor Black, who was killed in the second charge in Pozieres.

Inscribed on the penny are the words "He died for freedom and honour”.

Mr Black said the piece was very sentimental and being 100 years since the Armistice, he thought it fitting to have it by his side throughout today's service.