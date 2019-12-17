Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Pennington.
Adrian Pennington.
News

Pennington found out about axing on NewsMail website: Devine

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Dec 2019 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AXED Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service boss Adrian Pennington found out he’d been officially sacked on the NewsMail’s website, according to the service’s former board chair Dominic Devine.

Mr Devine said the treatment of Mr Pennington was “an ongoing disgrace” as he criticised the timing of the Minister’s decision in the week before Christmas.

Spokesperson for the Minister for Health Steven Miles yesterday confirmed a letter from the minister to Mr Pennington was sent to his lawyer within business hours and before any media articles appeared.

On Monday, Mr Miles’ office confirmed he had approved the decision of the health service’s chair Peta Jamieson to terminate Mr Pennington’s employment as the chief executive.

Debbie Carroll will remain interim CE while a recruitment process is undertaken.

Ms Jamieson has previously said that the decision to terminate the employment contract was carefully considered and not made lightly.

Mr Devine yesterday said the matter would be addressed in the New Year when the community would be informed of Mr Pennington’s future intentions.

His comments come as the Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, also hit out at Mr Miles, dubbing the move as “heartless” so close to Christmas. Mr Bennett has been a vocal figure as the saga has unfolded and twice took the matter to Parliament in the aftermath of the shock September 30 announcement.

Mr Bennett yesterday questioned the cost to taxpayers of the minister’s delayed decision with Mr Pennington on special leave for the past couple of months and still receiving his $400,000-plus annual salary.

Mr Bennett claimed the minister was protecting the health service board and described the whole situation as a “bureaucratic nightmare”.

Meanwhile, he said Mr Pennington planned to stay in the region having built a home in Bargara.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LEAVE NOW: Evac routes for Lowmead residents

        LEAVE NOW: Evac routes for Lowmead residents

        News The Lowmead township is expected to be impacted imminently and QFES is advising those in the area to leave now.

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Evacuation routes for Gregory River fire

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Evacuation routes for Gregory River fire

        News Those who are evacuating should travel to Bundy along Phillips Rd

        Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        premium_icon Hip pockets hit hard as cheap flights to Brisbane stall

        News Round trips to Brisbane are costing locals big bucks

        New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        premium_icon New solar panels for Bundy High over Christmas break

        News High school set to receive 83 new solar panels