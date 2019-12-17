Pennington found out about axing on NewsMail website: Devine

AXED Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service boss Adrian Pennington found out he’d been officially sacked on the NewsMail’s website, according to the service’s former board chair Dominic Devine.

Mr Devine said the treatment of Mr Pennington was “an ongoing disgrace” as he criticised the timing of the Minister’s decision in the week before Christmas.

Spokesperson for the Minister for Health Steven Miles yesterday confirmed a letter from the minister to Mr Pennington was sent to his lawyer within business hours and before any media articles appeared.

On Monday, Mr Miles’ office confirmed he had approved the decision of the health service’s chair Peta Jamieson to terminate Mr Pennington’s employment as the chief executive.

Debbie Carroll will remain interim CE while a recruitment process is undertaken.

Ms Jamieson has previously said that the decision to terminate the employment contract was carefully considered and not made lightly.

Mr Devine yesterday said the matter would be addressed in the New Year when the community would be informed of Mr Pennington’s future intentions.

His comments come as the Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, also hit out at Mr Miles, dubbing the move as “heartless” so close to Christmas. Mr Bennett has been a vocal figure as the saga has unfolded and twice took the matter to Parliament in the aftermath of the shock September 30 announcement.

Mr Bennett yesterday questioned the cost to taxpayers of the minister’s delayed decision with Mr Pennington on special leave for the past couple of months and still receiving his $400,000-plus annual salary.

Mr Bennett claimed the minister was protecting the health service board and described the whole situation as a “bureaucratic nightmare”.

Meanwhile, he said Mr Pennington planned to stay in the region having built a home in Bargara.