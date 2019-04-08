Pennants players needed for golf

DOWNPOUR: Mark Ramsay escapes the rain last week but finished second in the Bargara Challenge.

DOWNPOUR: Mark Ramsay escapes the rain last week but finished second in the Bargara Challenge. Mike Knott BUN270319WEA2

LAST Friday, the Bargara women's pennant team travelled to Hervey Bay to play Isis.

They went down in a close- fought contest three games to two.

Their next match is this Friday when they travel to Isis Golf Club to take on Bundaberg.

The team would probably appreciate a couple more members to nominate to play pennants.

At present the team would be struggling to compete if there is any sickness or players away on holidays.

You only have to contact the team captain, Michelle Marsden, and I am sure she would appreciate your commitment.

The pennants are played over a reasonably short time with the final day at Bargara on Friday, May 31.

This Thursday both the men and women will play in the annual cancer charity day, which is single stableford with a shotgun start at 11.

Players are asked to wear something pink to show their support for the charity.

Organisers wish to thank the many very generous people who have donated trophies and prizes for the day.

Tuesday, April 16 is the first round of the Veterans aged championships with the second round the following Tuesday.

The Easter Cup, which is an open event, will be held over two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21.

Coming up on Sunday, May 5, is the 27-hole mixed foursomes championship.

This is a fun event as long as you are not prepared to say sorry when you put your partner in some tricky position.

Even more so for the men if they manage to put their tee shot in the water off the 6th tee - most women will not appreciate hitting off that back tee for the third shot.

On Sunday, March 31, the Bargara Challenge sponsored by Phil Curd and the On Course Golf Shop was contested.

Greg Weekes came out of hibernation to take out the men's event with a 67 nett over Mark Ramsay with 69.

Christine Algie, fresh from a golfing holiday down south, took out the women's event with 68 four shots ahead of Janet Beer.

On Saturday, April 6, this year's Burnett Cup winner, Ashley Klintstrom, had an eagle on the 12th.

On Wednesday, March 27, the 1988 Burnett Cup winner Robert Edgar had 19 to win the first six in the Sporters competition.