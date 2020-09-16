Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
Bundaberg paramedics treated a man for a wound to his lower abdomen. Photo: File.
News

‘PENETRATING WOUND’: Man reportedly stabbed in Bundaberg

Megan Sheehan
16th Sep 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 40's has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after reportedly being stabbed this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Barolin Street about 4.30pm.

"A male in his 40s was treated for a penetrating wound to the lower abdomen," he said.

A critical care paramedic was among the responders on scene and the patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More to come.

More Stories

bundaberg qas qps reported stabbing stable condition
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Man found dead at home

    Man found dead at home
    • 16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: New air tanker in action ahead of bushfire season

        Premium Content WATCH: New air tanker in action ahead of bushfire season

        News The Conair Q400AT is a first for Queensland with some unique capabilities and will be based in Bundaberg

        Man, 57, told to grow up after ‘disgraceful’ words to his ex

        Premium Content Man, 57, told to grow up after ‘disgraceful’ words to his ex

        News Act your age: “You’re 57-years-old sir and goodness me, you’re carrying on like a...

        SNEAK PEEK: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

        News The pontoon set to make sleeping on the reef at Lady Musgrave a reality is coming...

        Banding together to help the homeless, and you can help too

        Premium Content Banding together to help the homeless, and you can help too

        News JODI Morris and the team at Community Lifestyle Support know how bad homelessness...