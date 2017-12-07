Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pencils down but crime may go up

SCHOOL DAMAGE: Police investigate a break in at Central Bundaberg State School last year.
SCHOOL DAMAGE: Police investigate a break in at Central Bundaberg State School last year. Max Fleet BUN040116CSS5

INCUMBENT Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is asking locals to keep watch over Bundaberg and Burnett schools during the holidays.

Mr Bennett said with the school holidays officially starting on Friday afternoon, it was a timely reminder that schools were often the target for criminal activity.

"The holidays are fast approaching, which means there are a lot of vacant schools across the region, and unfortunately these schools are an easy target for opportunistic crime,” he said.

"We can all do our bit to help reduce vandalism, theft and arson in our schools to help create safer school communities,” he said.

"If you see anything suspicious, please report it to the School Watch hotline on 131788, or contact police,” Mr Bennett advised residents.

Topics:  bundaberg crime school holidays

Bundaberg News Mail
Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

MOST couples face some hurdles when it comes to making their perfect day just right.

Rooms with a riverside view

RIVERSIDE PROPERTY: The four-storey development.

New development along Burnett River

Driving? Expect to be inspected

Checks will help ensure motorists are safe.

Inspectors to make holiday driving safer

Senate committee supports expansion of Cashless Debit Card

Keith Pitt and Allan Tudge announce the Cashless Card for Bundaberg earlier this year.

Keith Pitt is calling on the Labor Party to "stop playing politic”

Local Partners