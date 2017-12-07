Pencils down but crime may go up

INCUMBENT Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is asking locals to keep watch over Bundaberg and Burnett schools during the holidays.

Mr Bennett said with the school holidays officially starting on Friday afternoon, it was a timely reminder that schools were often the target for criminal activity.

"The holidays are fast approaching, which means there are a lot of vacant schools across the region, and unfortunately these schools are an easy target for opportunistic crime,” he said.

"We can all do our bit to help reduce vandalism, theft and arson in our schools to help create safer school communities,” he said.

"If you see anything suspicious, please report it to the School Watch hotline on 131788, or contact police,” Mr Bennett advised residents.