Pencils at the ready as Naplan testing begins

TEST READY: Shalom College Year 9 students Macey Egan and Annabel Roelofs are ready for the 2019 Naplan test. Geordi Offord

BUNDABERG student's in Grades 3, 5, 7 and 9 will today (Tuesday) sit for day one of the annual Naplan test.

The national assessment program will test the literacy and numeracy skills of students across three days of testing.

Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said the preparation in the lead up to the exams has been smooth sailing.

"W are used to this process now, we do our best to take the stress level away and make it as user friendly for staff and students as we can,” he said.

"We all worry when students over stress, there's no need for over stress.

"We certainly want students to participate and do their best.”

Mr McMahon said the testing helps students prepare for exams in their senior years.

"They will be confronted with external assessments like Naplan, so it's good preparation for them when things get more serious in Grade 11 and 12,” he said.

Mr McMahon gave his advice to students and parents before the testing kicks off.

"Just keep things in perspective, the information we get from the data is useful,” he said.

"The students to become more familiar and comfortable with tests like this.”

While Shalom is sticking to paper testing, St Luke's Anglican School head of learning and innovation Matthew Hughes said their students would be completing the test online for the second ear in a row.

"Overall we've had a very good experience with the online test,” he said.

"We didn't see any difference (in results) to what we normally would get on paper.”

Mr Hughes said students should take it easy before the tests begin.

"We try not to talk too much about because we don't want to raise anxiety levels,” he said.

"We don't do explicit naplan preparation, just some test readiness.

"Stick to normal routines and sleep and eat well before the test.”

Today (Tuesday) the exam will begin with the language and conventions and writing tests, with reading on Wednesday and Numeracy on Thursday.