Penalty rate cuts dominate Bundy Labour Day March

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.

STOPPING penalty rate cuts and improving nurse-to-patient staff ratios at aged care homes were the dominant themes at today's Labour Day March in Bundaberg.

Unionists, teachers, nurses and other workers chanted and marched across the Burnett River Traffic Bridge calling on the Federal Government to stop its attack "on the lowest paid workers in the country".

"Penalty rates is a massive issue," Bundaberg Labour Day organiser Richard Pascoe said.

"It's going to strip at least $50 a week from the pay packets of working people.

"It's going to impact those who are lowest paid and reduce their wages more."

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH1

Mr Pascoe said with an elderly population in Bundaberg dependent on nursing homes for care, the government needed to ensure there were enough nurses employed at each facility.

"When people go to a nursing home they expect to be looked after," Mr Pascoe said.

"There are some good operators out there that do look after their people.

"What we're saying is we need better nursing ratios in those establishments."

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH5

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, clad in her CFMEU gear, spoke passionately at the rally arguing that only an out-of-touch Federal Government, could rubberstamp a decision on people working on minimum wage and think it was "a just or great economic plan".

"Students and young people rely on penalty rates to support themselves by working weekends and evenings," she told an appreciative crowd.

"Women rely on penalty rates because they disproportionately work in part-time and casual roles and fit their work in around family commitments and wok in retail and hospitality industries that these cuts target."

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH8

Mr Pascoe said today's march was a celebration of 126 years of the labour movement, who without, things Australians may take for granted such as Medicare, eight-hour working days, and more recently, issues surrounding paid parental services, would not be in place.