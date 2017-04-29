27°
News

Penalty rate cuts dominate Bundy Labour Day March

Jim Alouat
| 29th Apr 2017 12:33 PM
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STOPPING penalty rate cuts and improving nurse-to-patient staff ratios at aged care homes were the dominant themes at today's Labour Day March in Bundaberg.

Unionists, teachers, nurses and other workers chanted and marched across the Burnett River Traffic Bridge calling on the Federal Government to stop its attack "on the lowest paid workers in the country".

"Penalty rates is a massive issue," Bundaberg Labour Day organiser Richard Pascoe said.

"It's going to strip at least $50 a week from the pay packets of working people.

"It's going to impact those who are lowest paid and reduce their wages more."

 

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH1

Mr Pascoe said with an elderly population in Bundaberg dependent on nursing homes for care, the government needed to ensure there were enough nurses employed at each facility.

"When people go to a nursing home they expect to be looked after," Mr Pascoe said.

"There are some good operators out there that do look after their people.

"What we're saying is we need better nursing ratios in those establishments."

 

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH5

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson, clad in her CFMEU gear, spoke passionately at the rally arguing that only an out-of-touch Federal Government, could rubberstamp a decision on people working on minimum wage and think it was "a just or great economic plan".

"Students and young people rely on penalty rates to support themselves by working weekends and evenings," she told an appreciative crowd.

"Women rely on penalty rates because they disproportionately work in part-time and casual roles and fit their work in around family commitments and wok in retail and hospitality industries that these cuts target."

 

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH8

Mr Pascoe said today's march was a celebration of 126 years of the labour movement, who without, things Australians may take for granted such as Medicare, eight-hour working days, and more recently, issues surrounding paid parental services, would not be in place.

 

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning.
LABOUR DAY CELEBRATIONS: The Labour Day march across the Burnett Traffic Bridge on Saturday morning. Mike Knott BUN290417MARCH9
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  labour day march leanne donaldson penalty rate cuts unions

Penalty rate cuts dominate Bundy Labour Day March

Penalty rate cuts dominate Bundy Labour Day March

STOPPING penalty rate cuts and improving nurse-to-patient staff ratios were the dominant themes at today's Labour Day March in Bundaberg.

Council's plan to bring jobs to Bundy

DECENTRALISATION: The Bundaberg Courthouse could become part of a government office hub.

Plan to be build "government office hub” in the Bundaberg CBD

Bundy's backyard burnout pad you can see from space

SMOKIN': The black ring of the burnout pad on a private property at Rubyanna can be seen from space.

Neighbours being driven to the edge

Bundy businesses encouraged to enter awards

PLANT VIEWING: Leanne Donaldson at the Knauf Plasterboard Factory at Port Bundaberg.

Bundaberg MP says the awards celebrate successful initiatives

Local Partners

New mural for the Brewhouse

THE search for businesses to star in a culinary mural is on.

Three-year-old boy farewelled in emotional service

TRAGIC LOSS: Three-year-old Phoenix McDonald on his green motorbike.

Remembered by loved ones as a bubbly, beautiful child.

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

IMMACULATE HOME IN ONE STREET FROM THE WATER

3 Margaret Court, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well-maintained home firstly greets you with immaculate street appeal. Walking to the front entry you are welcomed with a sculptured dolphin in the front...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

RELOCATE YOUR BUSINESS HERE

3/42 Johanna Boulevard, Kensington 4670

Commercial An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase ... $115,000 + GST

An excellent opportunity exists for relocating your business and super fund purchase for very little outlay. Positioned in the main commercial growth area of...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!