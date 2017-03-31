31°
News

Penalties of up to $54K in new Hort Code of Conduct

Eliza Goetze
| 31st Mar 2017 10:50 AM
TAKING A STAND: Bunbaberg sweet potato growers united after being owed millions of dollars by agents.
FRUIT and vegetable sellers who do the wrong thing by growers will face fines of up to $54,000 under the new Horticulture Code of Conduct which comes into effect tomorrow.

"Farmers producing fruit and vegetables will be given increased protection under the Horticulture Code as it improves competition and commercial practices in fresh fruit and vegetable markets in Australia,” ACCC agriculture commissioner Mick Keogh said.

The revised nation-wide Horticulture Code sets out mandatory requirements for traders and agents operating in Australian fresh fruit and vegetable markets.

Traders and agents will be required to provide clear documentation of their general trading terms and to have written agreements in place with their farmer clients "to avoid much of the commercial uncertainty that currently exists in these markets”, the ACCC has said.

The changes follow a two-year independent review and months of negotiation with the Australian Government and the wholesale sector.

Last year Mr Keogh made a visit to Bundaberg, where he heard trading horror stories from local growers.

The visit happened after the NewsMail broke the story of local sweet potato growers owed millions by produce agents at the Melbourne Produce Markets last year.

A report produced by the ACCC slamming the code as "ineffective” contained frequent references to the experiences of Bundaberg farmers.

Rachel Mackenzie, of grower industry body Growcom, said the new Code had "teeth”.

"Overall we are happy with the new Code as it deals with some major issues which prevented widespread uptake of the previous Code, and the inclusion of Civil Penalties means it has some actual teeth,” Ms Mackenzie said.

"The biggest change is all transactions in the wholesale markets will be covered by the new Code regardless of the existing trading relationship.”

The revised code also removes the provision in the existing code that exempted all pre-existing trading agreements, and which meant it did not apply to the majority of trade occurring in the sector.

"From 1 April 2018, the Code will apply to all transactions between farmers and agents or merchants, regardless of when any trading agreement was put in place. This is a real win for farmers,” Mr Keogh said.

The changes provide the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission with new powers to:

  • issue infringement notices of $9,000 for businesses, and $1,800 for individuals
  • seek penalties of up to $54,000 in court for breaches of certain Code provisions.

"Infringement notices will allow the ACCC to quickly deal with conduct it believes breaches the Code, while tougher court penalties should provide a stronger deterrent than was the case under the current code,” Mr Keogh said.

Mr Keogh said an important and welcome new addition to the Code requires negotiating parties to act in good faith, or face potential fines.

"Farmers deserve fairness and honesty from their trading partners and the good faith requirement will help ensure they aren't subjected to illegitimate business conduct,” Mr Keogh said.

"The good faith requirement will also bring the Horticulture Code into line with the Food and Grocery and Franchising codes, which have similar provisions.”

By 1 April 2018, all existing agreements between farmers and agents/wholesalers must be compliant with the new Code.

Any agreement made or renewed after 1 April 2017 must be compliant with the Code immediately.

Find out more about the Horticulture Code on the ACCC website.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  farmers horticulture code of conduct produce agents

Ready to SELL your property?

