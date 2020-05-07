Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardinal George Pell.
Cardinal George Pell.
News

Pell knew about abuse: inquiry

by Megan Neil
7th May 2020 10:50 AM

Cardinal George Pell knew a priest was moved because he had sexually abused children and should have done more about an unstable priest in another Victorian parish, a royal commission found.

The child abuse royal commission rejected Cardinal Pell's evidence that he was deceived and lied to by Catholic Church officials about Australia's worst pedophile priest, Gerald Ridsdale, and Melbourne parish priest Peter Searson.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Pell aware of paedophile abuse decades earlier: Report

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse findings related to Cardinal Pell's knowledge of abuse allegations while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

The findings were released on Thursday after the High Court last month overturned Cardinal Pell's child abuse convictions, although redacted versions of the two reports were initially published in December 2017.

More Stories

Show More
cardinal george pell editors picks royal commission child sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local teacher to run for Labor in state election

        premium_icon Local teacher to run for Labor in state election

        News Meet Bundaberg’s new state Labor candidate for this year’s election.

        Business blooming during pandemic restrictions

        premium_icon Business blooming during pandemic restrictions

        News Flowers have become as popular as ever

        BFVG call for four-year price freeze to cope with virus

        premium_icon BFVG call for four-year price freeze to cope with virus

        News Natural Resources Minister said the government would invest $14.7 million in...

        Burnett schools bracing for students’ return

        premium_icon Burnett schools bracing for students’ return

        Education Strict guidelines need to be followed as several grades lace the shoes up for their...

        • 7th May 2020 10:00 AM