Pedestrians targeted with gel blasters

A realistic-looking gun was used in gel blaster attack on three pedestrians on Monday evening, with police arresting a man and searching for a second suspect.

A man has been arrested and a second is on the run after three pedestrians were struck by gel blaster pellets in Adelaide's north this week, leaving one victim with an eye injury.

Police say three pedestrians were hit by the high-powered pellets on Monday between 6.15pm and 6.25pm.

The first incident was at 6.15pm on Navigator Drive at Northgate, the second minutes later at Robert St, Northgate.

The third was at 6.24pm on The Strand at Lightsview.

All three victims reported the pellets were fired by a passenger in a silver vehicle.

They were all struck multiple times, with one man seeking medical attention after sustaining an eye injury.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old Evanston Gardens man and searched his home.

They seized two gel blaster guns with magazines, two shotguns, a rifle and a quantity of ammunition and prescription medication that did not belong to him.

He was charged with aggravated assault causing harm, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a prescription medication.

He was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrate Court in July.

Police are now searching for the second suspect.

Superintendent Craig Wall said: "Using gel blasters in this manner can cause serious injury both physically and psychologically to victims.

"These matters are treated seriously by South Australia Police as these weapons look very realistic and it is very difficult to determine if they are real firearms or not."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the above suburbs around this time, who have dashcam footage of a silver 2006 Holden Astra with registration of XML686 to upload it via the uWitness link here.

Anyone with further information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or here.

