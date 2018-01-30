Pedestrian radars part of intersection upgrades

IMPROVED SAFETY: Cyclists will benefit from improved safety at three bikeways in Bundy.

IMPROVED SAFETY: Cyclists will benefit from improved safety at three bikeways in Bundy. The Northern Star Archives

BUNDABERG cyclists will be able to breathe a little easier after the State Government committed funding towards fixing some of our cycleways.

Eleven projects have been identified across the state, including in Bundaberg, at a cost of $8.5 million.

The government will fork out $248,000 to install pedestrian-presence radars and widen the road shoulder to provide a shared cycle left-turn lane and compliant pedestrian ramps at the intersection of Walker and Barolin Streets.

It has also allocated $219,000 towards the installation of a pedestrian crossing, refuge island and lighting on Hinkler Avenue and $80,000 to install vehicle-activated signage on both approaches to the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

Bicycle Queensland CEO Anne Savage has backed the funding, saying it would save lives.

"Vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders account for nearly 40 per cent of deaths on Queensland roads, with 35 pedestrians and eight cyclists killed in road crashes last year,” she said.

"Protected pathways and bikeways provide the ultimate protection against motor vehicle accidents and dangerous driving.

"The projects funded under this arm of the Targeted Road Safety Program are delivering world-class infrastructure for regional Queensland.

"Investments such as this will help to make our long-term vision of zero road deaths a reality.

"We commend the Palaszczuk Government and Transport Minister Mark Bailey for their commitment to improving road safety.”

Other regions to receive funding include Townsville, Cairns, Mareeba, Mackay, and the Gold Coast.