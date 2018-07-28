Menu
Breaking

Car hits pedestrian on the Pacific Highway overnight

Rae Wilson
by
28th Jul 2018 2:20 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads.

About 9.50pm last night, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, near the Sleepy Hollow rest area.

They were responding to reports a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while walking on the road.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene, before being taken to the Gold Coast Hospital via Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition.

The female driver of the vehicle was uninjured and returned a negative result to a roadside breath test.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Pacific Highway is currently closed in both directions.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and check www.livetraffic.com for the latest updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. 

crash editors picks pacific highway pedestrian tweed byron police tweed heads
News Corp Australia

