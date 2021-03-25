Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flew a woman to hospital after being hit by a car.
A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flew a woman to hospital after being hit by a car.
News

Woman hit by car while helping turtle

Tessa Flemming
24th Mar 2021 12:02 PM | Updated: 25th Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.15PM: According to a Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson, the Granite Belt woman was injured by a reversing vehicle while picking up a turtle. 

"It's believed the woman was on a private property and bent over to pick up a turtle, when she was struck by the car," the spokeperson said. 

The Broadwater woman in her 60s suffered suspected upper body injuries and was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A Granite Belt pedestrian has been flown to Toowoomba following a crash on Texas and Nundubbermere Rds this morning.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was on a Broadwater private property when she was struck at 9.59am, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

She was taken to the Stanthorpe Hospital with back pain but later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The spokeswoman said nobody else was injured.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        Premium Content IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        News The limited edition collection features three exclusive designs and tells important stories of the First Nations People

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

        Premium Content Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

        News Here’s when this year’s Start-up Weekend will be and how you can get involved.

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Premium Content Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Crime Police have released images of some people they’d like to speak to in relation to...

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community