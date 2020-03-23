Pearson stands up from the rest

Brothers player Sam Pearson accepts the Don Tallon medal from Ray Haylock, who is a life member and patron of the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

Brothers player Sam Pearson accepts the Don Tallon medal from Ray Haylock, who is a life member and patron of the Bundaberg Cricket Association.

CRICKET: Brothers player Sam Pearson says his win in the Don Tallon medal shows the little things count during a season.

The Brothers premiership winner claimed the medal on Friday night as the best player in Division 1.

Pearson didn’t take the most wickets in either the Rum City Foods Intra Cup or the Division 1 premiership in two-day cricket.

Nor did he make the most runs.

But when it counted Pearson was there.

He played every single match in Division 1 for his club, provided pivotal runs to help Brothers win matches and took more than 30 wickets including 23 in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

He also represented Bundy in the Goodchild Shield and the Bulls Masters before playing for Wide Bay in the Bulls Masters Challenge in T20.

“I was very surprised,” he said after the win.

“I didn’t think I had a chance and I was just there to support.

“I didn’t know it was me when my name was called out.”

Pearson said he knew his statistics weren’t as good as others who could have got the award.

But he was pleased his little things counted in matches.

Sam Pearson takes a spectacular catch on the boundary to dismiss Charlie Hemphrey during the Bulls Masters earlier this year.

“There were times in the game where I’ve made a crucial run-out or a catch,” he said.

“In the two-day game against Norths I came in at nine and made 60 runs with Matt Jackson who made 100.

“It’s the little things that count, guys were saying they don’t go unnoticed.”

Pearson said he hoped his attitude of playing hard but fair cricket also worked.

“My win shows you don’t have to make the most runs, or take the most wickets,” he said.

“There’s more to the game. Things like putting pressure on the batsmen also count.”

The significance of the award is not lost on Pearson.

“I was on the side where they had the previous winners, there’s lots of big names, well known names as well that have won it,” he said.

“It’s easily the biggest award I’ve ever won.”

The award came after Pearson and his teammates won the Division 1 premiership earlier this month.

He feels that win will set the team up for next season.

“It just shows us how far we have come,” Pearson said.

“We needed that trophy to show that we can be the best team.

“Hopefully the boys can stay as a whole and we can get further success.”

Pearson wasn’t the only winner on the night.

Matt Jackson won the BCA representative player of the year and the Ray Haylock trophy.

Brothers also won the club champions award with Tim McIntosh winning best batting aggregate in Division 1 and Jarrod Laycock winning best average.

Arden Lankowski won best bowling average in Division 1 and Nathan Van Eekeren took out best bowling aggregate.