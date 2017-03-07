Pearler of a find along the beach

Sam Richter with some teeth he found at Coonarr Beach while cleaning up for Clean Up Australia Day.

SHE'S Shauna Richter to most people, but to someone out there she may well be the tooth fairy.

Shauna and her family were taking part in Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday when they stumbled on an unusual find.

Sixteen-year-old Sam was walking near the water's edge at Palm Beach at Coonarr when he noticed something gleaming in the sand.

He bent down and that's when he discovered a set of upper dentures in what will go down as a pearler of a find.

"They look fairly new and well looked after," Mrs Richter said.

"I feel sorry for the poor gummy person out there."

The family are regulars on Clean Up Australia Day and this year chose their favourite patch at Coonarr to rid of rubbish, filling the back of their ute.

"It's disgusting (what people leave). The boys were shocked how much people litter," she said.

As well as the pearly whites, Shauna, Sam, dad Steve and brother Will also found two fishing lures in good nick, a tennis ball, softball, and, in what was surely a sign from the gods for their good deed, a $5 note.

"I bought them a big tub of ice-cream," Mrs Richter said.

"We found heaps of plastic bottles, three tyres and a nappy too."

A set of upper dentures can cost over $1000 and Mrs Richter said the owner could contact her anonymously through the NewsMail to get retrieve their wayward chompers.

If you think they might be yours, email hayley.nissen@ news-mail.com.au