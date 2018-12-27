Peall is aiming to take the crown

Bundaberg's Kurtis Peall will compete in four events in junior sedans in the next month, aiming to become a national champion in the sport and (inset) celebrating a win.

Bundaberg's Kurtis Peall will compete in four events in junior sedans in the next month, aiming to become a national champion in the sport and (inset) celebrating a win. Mike Knott BUN241218KUR4

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kurtis Peall will hope third time is the charm for the young racer.

During this time of the year many rest and unwind after a long working year.

Peall has other ideas.

The 12-year-old will be competing in Gympie and Maryborough this weekend aiming to prepare himself for a busy two weeks at the start of next year.

Peall is racing at Gympie tomorrow night in the junior sedans event there before heading to the Heritage City to compete for the Silver Crown, which is one of the largest competitions fought for in Wide Bay.

The former Bundaberg East State School student, who graduated this year, has finished third and second in the past two crowns.

He now hopes to claim first.

"It will be a big few meeting, there will be a lot of cars,” he said.

"Nothing is easy about it and everyone has a chance of winning, so you can't rule it out.”

Peall competes against 13 other in Gympie before that triples in Maryborough with 42 entries nominated.

He will have to beat national champion Ardie Jonic and Casey O'Connell who is one of the most talented in the country, according to Peall.

But Peall has beaten both of them in the past 12 months.

"It will be tough but I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"Hopefully I hammer down and don't worry about the panels, they are all replaceable.”

Peall's events this weekend also have more significance with Gympie and Maryborough hosting the state and national titles next year.

Gympie will hold the state titles on January 5 before the nationals are held in Wide Bay for the first time in more than a decade at Maryborough Speedway.

This weekend provides a chance for Peall to prepare for both events but his first focus is on winning.

"We got to every race meeting and focus on that,” he said.

"No matter what the track is that week it could be different the next.

"We'll just take it as it flows and we'll adapt.”

He isn't changing his strategy either as the junior prepares for an important month of racing.

"There's nothing different to what we do,” Peall said.

"When I get in the car, I rely on dad and pop to make sure it is set up.”

"I make a few changes to make me suit the track.”

But he is aiming high for the nationals and state titles with a focus on getting inside the top five for both and getting into the A-main final.

His month of racing starts at 6pm tomorrow.