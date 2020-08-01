Peaceful visitor to our parks and gardens

When courting, the male Peaceful Dove drops his chest and bobs his fully-fanned tail high in the air giving a 'coo' call. They will also sit quietly beside each other and preen their partners feathers. Photo: Contributed.

Doves are birds who raise their young ones with great care and attention.

They are harmless birds and people associate doves with peace, love, and dedication so they have become a symbol of peace around the world.

The Peaceful Dove is quite small with pale blue skin around the eye.

The upper body is mainly brown-grey, with dark barring.

The head and lower throat is a softer grey, with dark scallops. The throat is white and lower body pinkish. The feet are a deep pink.

They are usually seen in pairs or small parties, never far from water.

Usually seen feeding on the ground in open, bare areas, in paddocks, beside roads and in gardens.

They feed mainly on small seeds of grasses and sedges, and sometimes small insects. They need to drink at least twice a day.

When courting, the male Peaceful Dove puts on quite a display of bowing and dipping.

He drops his chest and bobs his fully-fanned tail high in the air giving a ‘coo’ call.

They will also sit quietly beside each other and preen their partners feathers.

The other call that they make is a distinctive ‘doodle-doo’ that is repeated many times.

They nest in trees or shrubs, including garden and street trees.

They build a small, flimsy platform of twigs, grasses and roots, which is built by both parents. Both parents also feed the young, with ‘crop milk’ or small seeds.

Doves have a ‘crop’ like a small bladder that produces a nutritious milk they feed to their young.

They are small, beautiful and symbolic and a welcome visitor to our parks and gardens.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia - contact him with your bird questions at abriggs@irock.com.au