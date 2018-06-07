'Peace of mind': Locals have a say, give feedback on levee

PLEASED: Joy and Frank Millett at yesterday's Bundaberg East Levee information session, which was open to the whole community, allowing people to ask questions and give their input.

PLEASED: Joy and Frank Millett at yesterday's Bundaberg East Levee information session, which was open to the whole community, allowing people to ask questions and give their input. Sarah Steger

"THE levee will give us peace of mind."

Those were the words of Bundaberg resident Frank Millett, who was one of many community members who attended yesterday's information session on the Bundaberg East Levee.

Frank and wife Joy went to the event to find out everything they could about the levee, which is one of four projects in Bundy's 10-year Action Plan.

"They've increased the height of the wall," Mrs Millett said.

In an earlier plan, the levee wall was designed for a one in 70-year flood.

But after residents raised concerns about insurance costs at a previous community session in 2016, the wall's height was increased by 40cm to protect against a one in 100-year flood.

"It's really positive they've listened," Mr Millett said.

David Batt MP, CDM Smith managing principal Russell Merz and engineer Mike Schmidt. Sarah Steger

"They (the engineers) have the expertise but we have the on-the-ground experience.

"We see the problem and they see the solution."

The couple's entire house had to be stripped after the 2013 floods and their insurance premiums increased by almost 50 per cent.

"The levee means insurance companies will be more ready to insure properties," Mr Millett said.

Results from a survey completed by people at the information session will be included in the plan's final report later this year.

Once complete, the State Government will consider the finalised report and project funding.