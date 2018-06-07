Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLEASED: Joy and Frank Millett at yesterday's Bundaberg East Levee information session, which was open to the whole community, allowing people to ask questions and give their input.
PLEASED: Joy and Frank Millett at yesterday's Bundaberg East Levee information session, which was open to the whole community, allowing people to ask questions and give their input. Sarah Steger
News

'Peace of mind': Locals have a say, give feedback on levee

Sarah Steger
by
7th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"THE levee will give us peace of mind."

Those were the words of Bundaberg resident Frank Millett, who was one of many community members who attended yesterday's information session on the Bundaberg East Levee.

Frank and wife Joy went to the event to find out everything they could about the levee, which is one of four projects in Bundy's 10-year Action Plan.

"They've increased the height of the wall," Mrs Millett said.

In an earlier plan, the levee wall was designed for a one in 70-year flood.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But after residents raised concerns about insurance costs at a previous community session in 2016, the wall's height was increased by 40cm to protect against a one in 100-year flood.

"It's really positive they've listened," Mr Millett said.

David Batt MP, CDM Smith managing principal Russell Merz and engineer Mike Schmidt.
David Batt MP, CDM Smith managing principal Russell Merz and engineer Mike Schmidt. Sarah Steger

"They (the engineers) have the expertise but we have the on-the-ground experience.

"We see the problem and they see the solution."

The couple's entire house had to be stripped after the 2013 floods and their insurance premiums increased by almost 50 per cent.

"The levee means insurance companies will be more ready to insure properties," Mr Millett said.

Results from a survey completed by people at the information session will be included in the plan's final report later this year.

Once complete, the State Government will consider the finalised report and project funding.

Related Items

Show More
10-year action plan bundaberg east levee floods
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake' drug website targeting Bundaberg

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake' drug website targeting Bundaberg

    News BUNDABERG people are being targeted by a series of online videos encouraging them to buy drugs such as ecstasy and amphetamines.

    Half naked, bloodied woman accuses partner of assault

    premium_icon Half naked, bloodied woman accuses partner of assault

    Crime Partner says girlfriend was 'literally frothing at the mouth'

    Damage to dam spillway caused by 2011, 2013 floods repaired

    Damage to dam spillway caused by 2011, 2013 floods repaired

    News Repair works will help minimise impacts of future extreme weather

    New technology to increase speed, accuracy at Bundy Hospital

    premium_icon New technology to increase speed, accuracy at Bundy Hospital

    Health Health system to advance with new technology

    • 7th Jun 2018 11:31 AM

    Local Partners