Peace and tranquillity at heart of Coast

BUDERIM acreage living at its best with over 5500sq m of space to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the natural setting yet remain closely connected to the village and the central Sunshine Coast business district.

Within close proximity to many of the private schools and our golden beaches, it is a very strategically placed Coast property.

Ageless styling in keeping with the character of Buderim, the home displays character and charm with full-length verandas and cosy wood fire to welcome you.

Inside tall ceilings and polished brush box flooring throughout, create a rich ambience with the patina of cedar windows and multiple timber french doors to break out to an expanse of north-facing and weather-sheltered decks.

A sun warmed zone to relax and spend many endless days and evenings mixing with the native birds and savouring the serene environment.

Barbecue or entertain at your leisure all year round with window servery a direct link to the impressive granite topped, two pack kitchen. Just ready and waiting for the creative chef to prepare and plate up.

Open plan of split level creates unhindered separation between the three generous bedrooms with an equally sizeable study which is ready to be the fourth bedroom if required.

Having its own deck, entry and naturally lit reading nook the office lends itself to a home based business operator with an abundance of floor space or offices available on the second level.

Workshop, downstairs will satisfy the man in need of room to store the boat and trailer or work on a project with separate drive access.

In addition a rumpus room on this lower level is ideal for the teenager to break away to their own space and make the most of the extra two double bedrooms for friends to stay over. Alternatively the option for dual occupancy to accommodate the extended family or rental is practical to maximise the use of home.

Yard space is clearly fenced off from the large site to keep the property easily manageable and provide security for children or pets. The ability to have the privacy of your own big back yard and to explore the forest environs will always remain.

Realising a Sunshine Coast dream before Christmas, a change of circumstances has now seen the owners needing to sell after relocating back to Sydney.

BUDERIM

179 Mons School Rd

5 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Fresh and modern Queensland acreage living, dual living opportunities, high ceilings, brush box flooring, study. Landscaped tropical gardens, town water, two-bay workshop area

Price: Reduced to $769,000

Agent: Robert Horne and Sally Horne at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0429 508 705, 0409 561 638

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.45pm