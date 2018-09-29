Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Goonyella Mine.
North Goonyella Mine. Contributed
Business

Peabody's stocks fall as production halts at Moranbah mine

Cas Garvey
by
29th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEABODY does not expect any production from North Goonyella for the remainder of the year after a fire started burning underground at the mine north of Moranbah.

Peabody has issued an update on its report on conditions at its North Goonyella Mine following indications of a fire in a portion of the mine.

"All employees were outside the exclusionary zone at the time of the incident," a statement from Peabody reads.

"The company continues to actively work in conjunction with the Queensland Mines Inspectorate and other third-party experts toward a plan to extinguish the fire and contain the impacts."

Peabody says they do not expect any production from North Goonyella in the fourth quarter of 2018 and has a small amount of coal in inventory to ship.

"It is too early to assess the full financial impact to future periods as a result of the ongoing issue," they stated.

"However, with strong performance from other mines, the company is maintaining its full-year 2018 metallurgical coal sales volume targets of 11 - 12 million tonnes."

Regarding the financial profile of North Goonyella, the mine shipped 1.6 million tons in 2016 and 2.9 million tonnes in 2017 (with no longwall move).

"North Goonyella ships a high-quality hard coking coal that typically realises at or near the premium hard coking coal benchmark," Peabody said.

"The mine's costs have typically averaged at or above the high end of Peabody's met coal cost per ton target range of $85 to $95 per short ton.

"Peabody is taking typical steps with regard to insurance coverage. The company has potentially applicable insurance policies with a coverage limit of $125 million above a deductible of $50 million."

Peabody's stock price has also fallen following the incident, with Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) closing on Friday at $35.64, which is a 13.45% fall.

Related Items

coal mining moranbah north goonyella peabody
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    The Waifs hit high notes in Bundaberg

    premium_icon The Waifs hit high notes in Bundaberg

    News DYNAMIC trio The Waifs hit the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage on Thursday night for a powerful tribute to 26 years since the band's formation.

    Helping those in need: Angels give gift of food

    premium_icon Helping those in need: Angels give gift of food

    News A small charity is having a big impact on Bundy's community

    Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    premium_icon Jewel developer moves in: Final chapter in endgame nears

    Council News Developer set to lodge deemed approval notice this morning

    Local Partners