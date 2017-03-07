PCYC settling into new home ahead of official opening

NEW HOME: Kirralee Randle, John Simmons, Sergeant John Kendall and Brittney Milton outside the PCYC's new home, the Bundaberg Multiplex.

THE Bundaberg PCYC is settling into its new $14.5 million home at the Bundaberg Multiplex, but it's still about six weeks away from being fully operational.

The PCYC had a soft opening on Monday and Sergeant John Kendall said PCYC staff members were still getting accustomed to the state-of-the-art facility.

"I look at my guys and we have gone from a small PCYC management team to a large one,” Sgt Kendall said.

"I think we will be one of the largest structured PCYC teams in Queensland.”

The facility is home a large three-court arena, a gymnastics hall, a 24-hour gym and a large PCYC childcare facility.

The finishing touches are still being applied and Sgt Kendall said his team would iron out any kinks between now and the official opening.

"If we do it right there will be a great opportunity to generate some good income that will be put straight back into the Bundaberg community and our programs,” he said.

"Our team is really embracing this to make it a real success.

"We're very fortunate to have the support of the Bundaberg Regional Council and the state and federal governments.”

The complex includes a group fitness area and food preparation facilities and will be used as a major evacuation centre during natural disasters.