Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator for two years will be $3.4 million.
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator for two years will be $3.4 million. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ADMINISTRATOR would cost Ipswich ratepayers less than paying 11 councillors, the State Government has revealed.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator for two years will be $3.4million.

Mr Hinchliffe said this was less than the cost of paying councillors.

The administrator will be tasked with reviewing the governance of the organisation and introducing new policies and procedures to improve its operation.

It is understood the administrator will be drawn from within government, with Economic Development Queensland general manager Greg Chemello the likely candidate.

The government has remained tight-lipped on its choice.

Under the administrator a five-person advisory panel will be established.

The LNP moved an amendment to the bill where the names of the advisory panel would be made public.

- With Sarah Vogler

Related Items

administrator ipswich city council local government minister stirling hinchliffe stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Five things you've got wrong about Bundy's animal control

    Five things you've got wrong about Bundy's animal control

    Council News COUNCIL animal control officers set the record straight.

    CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

    CAN YOU HELP? Cats still in need of homes

    Community Kitties looking for fur-ever homes

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

    Community Can you help these guys get back on their bike?

    Local Partners