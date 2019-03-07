Pay your rego or pay a heavy price to the Government

The dry grass at Greymare during one of the worst droughts in history.

The dry grass at Greymare during one of the worst droughts in history. Gerard Walsh

TERRY Weier was on the money about the weather at the quarterly Glengallan Markets on Sunday.

He said the forecast gave the Warwick area a 40 per cent chance of 1mm rain and that is exactly what happened - 0.5mm in each of two falls.

It rained when I arrived at the farm with some dry lick the other night and I decided there was no need to cover the bags. We had 0.4mm.

Last week I bought a supplement block for the cattle for the first time in three years. I put the block beside the loose lick and was surprised one-third was gone in five days. The last block I tried lasted as long as some prime ministers.

Reminds me of the "make your own blocks" era when a lot of farmers made their own blocks from seven or eight ingredients.

I advertised in the Daily News for a cement mixer and would spend half a day at a time making blocks.

Every cardboard box I could find was filled with supplement along with a lot of half 20-litre plastic containers.

After mixing the blocks with cement to harden them, you left the blocks for a few days to dry and then fed the blocks out.

The biggest job was washing the cement mixer at the end of the job.

I must say, thanks to our electrician Dougie Campbell we had safety switches on our shed electricity and it cut out when I put the hose close to a power connection.

Just a split-second thing. I did get a kick, which frightened me, but I was a lot more careful in the future.

Perhaps my close shave is a reminder to everyone to always treat electricity as dangerous, especially around water.

So now the cattle have taken to one block, I will buy a few more.

If they are eating supplement they need it.

Pinged for rego

IT IS now 24 days since I reckon I may have got a speeding fine in Guy St, Warwick, but at this stage a ticket hasn't arrived and I am getting more confident by the day that I was lucky.

I wasn't as lucky coming home from a funeral at Helidon when I was pulled up for a random breath test, which I passed but didn't pass the question about why my registration was 12 days overdue, which cost me $417.

I recall deciding to leave the vehicle rego to my next pay period and then forgot.

Luckily no loss of points but, worse, I was not covered in the event of an accident.

Time for a bill reminder on the fridge or even the phone - mobile, that is.