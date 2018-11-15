Pay your rates or risk having your house auctioned

PAY UP: Finance spokesman Cr Steve Cooper said a property auction to collect rates arrears could be held as soon as April.

PAY UP: Finance spokesman Cr Steve Cooper said a property auction to collect rates arrears could be held as soon as April. Gerry Brookes

HOME owners that have refused to pay rates could soon have their homes sold if arrears aren't sorted out soon.

On Tuesday council unanimously passed a motion that would see properties with outstanding rates of three or more years have their lots sold.

This endorsement by all councillors is the first step in a process that will culminate in a property auction.

The 26 lots identified for auction have accumulated arrears of $377,483, which comparatively is not as high as other years.

Council's finance spokesman Cr Steve Cooper said properties could go under the hammer as soon as April next year if rates arrears remain outstanding.

"It is really encouraging to see this is the lowest number of lots identified for sale for more than five years,” Cr Cooper said.

"At the same time last year, 43 properties with outstanding rates of $475,000 had been identified for sale with just three proceeding to auction. In the 2016 year 67 lots had been listed but on auction day only two were offered for sale.

"It is obvious that council's debt management and recovery processes are having a positive effect on the numbers of properties being identified for auction to recover outstanding rates,” he said.

Cr Cooper said ratepayers who found themselves facing the auctioning of their property had ignored numerous phone calls, letters and approaches from council's debt management team and recovery agencies.

"It is quite normal for the outstanding rates on a majority of properties - in excess of 90% - to be settled prior to auction,” he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council's chief executive officer now has the power to take all further steps to effect the sale of the land.