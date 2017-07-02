Pay gap is still an issue

SUPER BATTLE: Men are still earning more than women with women retiring with 26% less in Bundaberg.

MORE than a year's wage - that's the difference between what men and women retire with.

QSuper says women from Bundaberg are retiring with 26% less superannuation than men and the gap is widening in most areas across the state.

Locally men are retiring with an average balance of $283,000 while women are retiring with an average of $208,000.

It's a figure that makes 62-year-old local woman Deb Bird wish she had thought more about her retirement at an earlier age.

The part-time worker said she had to give up retirement life when she realised her superannuation balance was so small.

"Even once compulsory superannuation came in I just let it roll and didn't give it much thought,” she said.

"I really wish I had been proactive about it a lot sooner.”

Deb said she believed apathy and career breaks had played a large part in where she was today with her super and multiple accounts also had a major impact.

"I learned the hard way that you lose so much money in fees if you don't consolidate all of your super accounts,” she said.

"I have sought advice and I am monitoring it now and also make voluntary contributions.

"The lesson I have learned from this is that good advice is important. There are so many things you can do to help yourself to grow your balance, but if you don't take an active interest or someone doesn't tell you what you don't know, then you just don't know.”

QSuper CEO Michael Pennisi said while it was pleasing to see the retirement income gap between men and women had started to close in some parts of Queensland, the increasing gap in most of the state was a concern.

"As an industry we need to collectively continue our focus on reducing the super gender gap by providing our female members with personalised advice, education and assistance to ensure they too enjoy a financially secure retirement,” Mr Pennisi said.

QSuper cites lower average wages and taking time out of the workforce to either raise children or care for elderly parents as key contributors to the findings.

Mr Pennisi said there was still a long way to go to rebalance the superannuation system in Australia.

"Superannuation reforms from July 1 that are account balance specific with incentives to maximise retirement pensions will certainly assist the gender divide, but while government policies can contribute as an industry we also need to fight this on all fronts.”