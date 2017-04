FURRY FRIENDS: The Million Paws Walk event on May 21 at the RSPCA n Bundy will raise money to help dogs and cats at the shelter.

GIVE your pooch a real treat by taking them along to the largest event on Bundaberg's canine calendar.

You and your pooch are invited to join the Million Paws Walk event on May 21 at the RSPCA grounds, 31 Doblo St, Brayan.

It's the perfect way to spend the day and anybody can enter, so grab your lead, attach your dog and scoot along.

To register and kick start your fundraising to help all creatures great and small go to www.millionpaws

walk.com.au.