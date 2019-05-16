Pawesome walk to help raise funds

FOR 4km, get your pooch's paws walking this weekend for the Bundaberg RSPCA's Million Paws Walk.

The initiative has been going for years and is a fun day out to celebrate furry friends and come together to raise much needed funds to help care for the 250,000 animals who go through the RSPCA doors each year.

The Bundaberg event will kick off at 9am on Sunday at the Bundaberg North Lions Park with plenty of prizes and raffles on offer.

There are prizes range for the happiest dog, largest dog, owner look a like, smallest dog, smartest dog and best dressed.

The morning outing with your pooch is sure to be one of fun for the whole family.

Bundaberg RSPCA's Donna Wolgast said there would be lots of stalls to view and Aussie Pooch would be doing Hydrobaths for your dog with money raised being donated back to the shelter.

There will also be a dog obedience display, free sample bags and free face painting with plenty of games for the kids, a fun photo booth plus much more. Registration will be held from 8am. The walk starts at 9am. The event finishes at 12.30pm.

Ms Wolgast said this event was strictly for dogs.

No other pets are to attend.

For more information on the walk, visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au. The Bundaberg RSPCA is on Doblo St.