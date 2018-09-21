PAW PATROL: Stolen puppy found by cops

FOUND: Constable Hayden Drinnen assists with return of puppy.

A 10-WEEK-OLD puppy that was stolen from the RSPCA on Saturday has bee found.

Yesterday Bundaberg Police were able to track down the German Shepherd cross English Mastiff, the Bundaberg RSPCA named Bullet.

The pup was surrendered to the shelter with his brothers and sisters on Friday.

He was then stolen from the Dolbo St facility at 2.45am on Saturday.

The safe-return of the puppy was a result of an anonymous Crime Stoppers call.

