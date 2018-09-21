Menu
FOUND: Constable Hayden Drinnen assists with return of puppy.
Crime

PAW PATROL: Stolen puppy found by cops

Sarah Steger
by
21st Sep 2018 3:59 PM

A 10-WEEK-OLD puppy that was stolen from the RSPCA on Saturday has bee found.

Yesterday Bundaberg Police were able to track down the German Shepherd cross English Mastiff, the Bundaberg RSPCA named Bullet.

The pup was surrendered to the shelter with his brothers and sisters on Friday.

He was then stolen from the Dolbo St facility at 2.45am on Saturday.

The safe-return of the puppy was a result of an anonymous Crime Stoppers call.

Crime Stoppers is a community crime solving and prevention service that involves the registered charity Crime Stoppers, Queensland Police Service, media the public.

The program provides an avenue for the community to assist police in solving crimes, ultimately making our state a safer place.

For further information on Crime Stoppers reporting, visit the website.

