Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A drone shot of Paradise Dam .Work to lower the spillway by 5.8 metres began on Monday. Picture: Mike Knott.
A drone shot of Paradise Dam .Work to lower the spillway by 5.8 metres began on Monday. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Pause on push for dam injunction

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an injunction to stop the works at Paradise Dam.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokeswoman said applicants withdrew the preliminary hearing did not happen because “the parties agreed on the next steps to take in the proceedings.”

Marland Law principal Tom Marland said the applicants agreed not to push for an injunction until they received further material about the lowering of the spillway. “We have agreed dates to move forward to the judicial review and will review the injunction as we received material,” he said yesterday. “We have asked DNRME again today to delay works until the hearing but we predict the answer will again be no.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I see dead people,' says former cop turned MP

        premium_icon ‘I see dead people,' says former cop turned MP

        Crime MP Llew O’Brien says he is so haunted by the faces of victims of horrific road accidents he attended as a country cop that he is taking medication.

        • 30th May 2020 6:01 AM
        Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        premium_icon Bundy VMR kept busy with many activations

        News Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg has been run off its feet with activations this...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Well-known farm family loses son to crash

        premium_icon Well-known farm family loses son to crash

        News Joshua Luke Rackemann has been remembered