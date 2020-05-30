Pause on push for dam injunction

TWO applicants represented by Marland Law withdrew their application for an injunction to stop the works at Paradise Dam.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokeswoman said applicants withdrew the preliminary hearing did not happen because “the parties agreed on the next steps to take in the proceedings.”

Marland Law principal Tom Marland said the applicants agreed not to push for an injunction until they received further material about the lowering of the spillway. “We have agreed dates to move forward to the judicial review and will review the injunction as we received material,” he said yesterday. “We have asked DNRME again today to delay works until the hearing but we predict the answer will again be no.”