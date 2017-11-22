Pauline upstages Premier and plants a kiss on Santa

TOE THE LINE: One Nation Bundaberg candidate Jane Truscott doesn't need to cross the line into the 6m buffer where campaign material is prohibited when she's got party leader Pauline Hanson on her side.

PAULINE Hanson's celebrity status was evident when the One Nation leader toured the Rum City in an attempt to boost Bundaberg candidate Jane Truscott's numbers ahead of Saturday's state election.

Upstaging Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, also in town yesterday, Senator Hanson drew plenty of attention, posing for selfies and offering to help out Bundy's most iconic beverage maker.

The first stop was the Bundaberg Rum Distillery where Senator Hanson announced the party would end a Labor ban on some drinks being sold after midnight.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery in Bundaberg on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

"This nanny state law hurts Queensland distillers like Bundaberg Rum, who's pre-mix overproof rum and cola cans cannot be sold after midnight, even though their alcohol content is less than a pint of beer,” she said.

The law bans pre-mixed drinks containing more than five per cent of alcohol or more than two standard drinks being sold past midnight.

"We have the Commonwealth Games here in Queensland early next year and a world class product like Bundaberg Rum that cannot be sold over the counter past midnight,” Senator Hanson said.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson gets into the festive spirit with Santa at Hinkler Central while on the campaign trail in Bundaberg. Carolyn Booth

"We're killing distillers and a whole range of other businesses in this state by death of a thousand cuts.”

Back on the campaign trail with a walk down the main street and a chat with voters pre-polling in Maryborough Street, Senator Hanson was a hit with the public who weren't afraid to ask for a hug and a selfie.

A quick stop in at Hinkler Central and a cheeky kiss for Santa were all part of One Nation's push as a party for the people, and an alternative to the majors.

TOE THE LINE: One Nation Bundaberg candidate Jane Truscott with party leader Pauline Hanson on the campaign trail in Bundaberg. Carolyn Booth

Earmarking Bundaberg as an "important seat”, Senator Hanson said support in the Rum City was evident.

"People are really getting behind One Nation and I'm thrilled with Jane Truscott as the candidate,” she said.

"The support I've got around the rest of the state is happening here as well.”

"It's not different right across the state - people are fed up with the major political parties.”

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson is seen in the Bundaberg Rum Distillery in Bundaberg on Wednesday, November 22, 2017. One Nation says it will get rid of Qld 'nanny state' laws restricting the sale of pre-mixed drinks. (AAP Image/Paul Beutel) NO ARCHIVING PAUL BEUTEL

For One Nation volunteer Alex Dunn, the chance to meet the senator and serve her a democratic delicacy - a sausage in bread with onion and, interestingly, barbecue sauce - was a highlight of the campaign.

"That's the first time I've shaken her hand,” he said.

"I've been a supporter for many years - right from the beginning.”