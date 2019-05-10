Mum killed by son, 9, feared him

Pauline Randol was allegedly shot and killed by her nine year old son. Picture: facebook

Pauline Randol was allegedly shot and killed by her nine year old son. Picture: facebook

A Michigan mum allegedly shot dead by her nine-year-old adopted son feared she was raising "the next serial killer," her family said.

The New York Post reports that Pauline Randol, 51, was shot dead in her Fawn River Township home on Monday and her young son, a second-grader, was charged with murder the following day. It's unclear if the suspect was charged as an adult.

Investigators believe the boy, who hasn't been named because of his age, opened fire on Randol with a rifle he found inside the home.

Pauline Randol was allegedly shot and killed by her nine year old son. Picture: Facebook

Now a grieving daughter of the victim has revealed that her brother, who was adopted three years ago, had a history of mental health problems and "just recently started snapping," terrifying their mother.

"She had told her doctor one time she was so scared she was raising the next serial killer," Harley Martin told 24 Hour News 8.

Pauline Randol took the boy in when he had nowhere else to go. Picture: Facebookn

Another daughter told the Detroit News that Randol had been desperately trying to get more mental health help for the boy.

"She eventually got an appointment … but that was supposed to be for Tuesday, and it was too late," said Reagan Martin, 23.

"My mother's death lays in the hands of people failing to educate in mental issues and failing to listen when helped is being begged for."

"She had told her doctor one time she was so scared she was raising the next serial killer," Ms Martin told via woodtv.com.

Pauline Randol would do anything for her children, her daughter said. Picture: Facebook

Ms Martin called her adopted brother "a sweet, caring young man who needed help further than the help my mother gave him, and she tried."

Harley Martin said her brother, who came from a troubled home, where his biological mother used meth during pregnancy, "doesn't know what he did."

"He doesn't understand why he can't come home or anything," she insisted. "He's traumatised by what he saw in there."

During the child's court appearance yesterday, Ms Martin said her little brother asked where his mother was.

Pauline Randol was allegedly shot in her home by her nine year old son. Picture: WoodTV

Despite revealing her mother's warnings, Harley said, "I want people to know that he's not a bad kid. He loved his mum."

"This was not something he would have just done just to be spiteful, to be mean," she said.

"(My mother would) stop anything on a dime to help anybody. She bent over backwards for anybody. She was amazing," she said. "I don't want people to think he did not love his mum."

She also insisted her mother "would do it all over again" and help him.

"I know she's at peace. I know she still loves him and I know she would not want people thinking bad of him," Ms Martin told 24 Hour News 8.

Pauline Randol was allegedly shot and killed by her nine year old son. Picture: Facebook

Alecia Pieronski, whose eight-year-daughter purportedly knew the suspect, claimed the child wanting to kill the girl in 2018.

"He told her that he wanted to get a knife and stab her and watch her die, and watch her mother cry,' Ms Pieronski told via the nydailynews. "My want was to remove him from the school and protect the children. I do feel in my whole heart the teachers and principals did everything they could do."

The child is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bradley Balk.

It is not known what led to the 9 year old son shooting dead his mother and whether there had been previous transgressions at the family home.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission