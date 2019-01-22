Hanson’s baby formula ban ‘solution’

PAULINE Hanson has demanded a ban on exports of baby formula, revealing her daughter was hit by shortages created by China's demand and international syndicates.

As police yesterday revealed they had busted an ­alleged criminal network that hired people to steal baby ­formula to sell overseas, the One Nation leader also called for more help to keep Australian dairy farmers afloat.

Senator Hanson has questioned why the Morrison Government was not doing more to sandbag local producers, which could meet demand for quality Australian products.

Senator Pauline Hanson wants a ban on exporting baby formula. Picture: Kym Smith

"We've known for a very long time that Chinese syndicates have been stripping shelves of supermarkets and chemists across the country in order to send the product overseas, where they're getting more than double their money back and the Government have done nothing to curb the behaviour,'' Senator Hanson told The Courier-Mail.

"My daughter went through enormous problems getting her hands on baby formula with her first son and the problem continued when she had her second because of this very issue.

"I don't know why the Government haven't taken steps to stop the export of baby formula, which is meant for Australian consumers," she said.

"They could put a limit on international travellers taking the product overseas like Singapore and other countries have. They could also confiscate the product sent by airmail when scanning mail destined abroad."

Senator Hanson said it could lead to greater ­exports overseas if there was also more support for dairy farmers.

"If they shore up our dairy industry again with prices farmers can make a buck out of, they'll return to the industry and Australia will create surplus milk, which can be used to establish baby formula facilities that the growing Chinese population is craving.

"Our Government continues to allow dairies and other farming ventures to be sold off to Chinese companies who are simply shipping the fresh product by the planeload to China."

All exports of Australian dairy products over 10kg require an export permit and health certificate.

The department does not regulate the mailing of small quantities of infant formula to China, or the re-export of foreign-made baby formula, such as A2.

It comes as Senator Hanson upped the ante in the election battle against Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, vowing One Nation would preference the UAP last at the election.